Yerevan court postpones hearing in Serzh Sargsyan’s and others’ case – Panorama

A Yerevan court on Thursday agreed to postpone by almost one month a hearing in the trial of third Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and a number of different former officers.

One of the ex-president’s legal professionals, Amram Makinyan, requested the court to postpone the hearing, citing the coronavirus-associated scenario in Armenia.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Arsen Martirosyan objected to the petition, arguing that each one epidemiological measures have been in place for the court to proceed with the hearing.

Presiding choose Vahe Misakyan granted the protection movement, scheduling the subsequent hearing for August 6.

The Special Investigative Service charged Serzh Sargsyan with organizing an alleged embezzlement of presidency funds together with a gaggle of different officers by misuse of official place in December 2019.

The indictment stated that Sargsyan used his official place in January and February 2013, when he was president, to steer a authorities gas contract to a selected firm that price the state an extra 489 million drams (approx. $1 million) in subsidies.