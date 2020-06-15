Yerevan court hearing appeal of Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers – Panorama

The Yerevan Criminal Court of Appeals, presided over by judge Arsen Nikoghosyan, is hearing an appeal of former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers from the ruling of a lower court to reject the defense motions for his release pending the end result of the trial.

Tigran Yegoryan, an attorney representing the aggrieved party in the case concerning an so-called overthrow of the constitutional order, had asked the court to postpone the hearing, arguing that he was not notified of it and had not received a copy of the defense appeal.

However, the judge made a decision to proceed with the hearing taking into account the fact it concerns an issue of a person’s right to freedom, as well as the court’s heavy workload.

“The court is considering an issue about whether the public interest prevails over the right of the given person to freedom or vice versa. During the examination of this problem, the aggrieved party does not have any legal interest. Therefore, the request to postpone the hearing of the appeal based on the applications of the aggrieved party is unlawful. There is really a public interest that is presented by prosecutors here, and there is a pastime of a person’s freedom, which is represented by the defense,” one of Kocharyan’s lawyers Hayk Alumyan stressed.

Aram Vardevanyan, yet another defense lawyer, shared his colleague’s position, stating that the matter was subject to immediate examination.

Hovhannes Khudoyan, yet another member of Kocharyan’s legal team, noted that it absolutely was Tigran Yegoryan’s right, instead of duty, to participate in the hearing.