Yerevan court continues hearings in Robert Kocharyan’s and others’ case – Panorama

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, presided over by judge Anna Danibekyan, on Tuesday continued hearings in the case of Armenia’s 2nd President Robert Kocharyan and three other former top officials – Seyran Ohanyan, Armen Gevogyan and Yuri Khachaturov – concerning an alleged overthrow of the constitutional order.

The judge said the court had taken safety precautions to maintain social distancing involving the trial participants.

The hearing kicked off after the participants sat a distance apart.

In the prior hearing on June 30, Khachaturov’s lawyer Mihran Poghosyan said he’d been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case and was going to be tested for the illness.

In a reaction to Danibekyan’s question, the lawyer said today he was tested for the virus on Friday and the test result came ultimately back negative.