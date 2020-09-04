Yerevan brandy firm to purchase no more than 25,000 tons of grapes this year – Panorama

The Yerevan Brandy Company (YBC) has actually reduced purchases of grapes from grape farmersthis year The firm wants to buy no more than 25,000 tons of grapes this year versus 29,000 tones bought last year.

The business informedPanorama am that the choice to cut purchases is based upon monetary and financial issues. At the very same time, it assed that the grape purchase level concurred with farmers will be totally obtained as they are dealing with the agreement annexes at the minute.

“In the border town of Berd, YBC will buy up the grapes offered by contract farmers. Taking into account the anti-epidemiological rules, YBC is now completing the work necessary for the organization of safe procurement,” the business stated, including that the date for the lunch of purchases will be revealed in the next couple of days.

Despite dealing with substantial financial difficulties, the Yerevaan Brandy Company has actually raised its getting cost this year to 155 drams per 1 kg, which is 5 drams more than last year.

The acquiring cost has actually been sent to all interested celebrations beginning with April 2020, when the agreements were signed. As in previous years, there will be a single cost for all YBC branches, consisting of the Berd branch.

Payments will be made within 3- 4 banking days after shipment of the grapes, the firm …