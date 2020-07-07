Yerevan appellate court to announce ruling in Gagik Tsarukyan’s case tomorrow – Panorama

The Yerevan Criminal Court of Appeals, presided over by judge Mkhitar Papoyan, on Tuesday completed the study of the hearing in the case of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader, lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan. Speaking to reporters outside the court, Tsarukyan’s lawyer Yerem Sargsyan said the court retired to deliberation room for rendering the verdict. It will be announced tomorrow.

To remind, the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction denied a motion for the arrest of Gagik Tsarukyan on June 21, a ruling appealed by prosecutors. The defense lawyers also filed several appeals to the court.

The National Security Service (NSS) charged Tsarukyan with vote buying, tax evasion and illegal land appropriation in June. Armenian lawmakers voted to strip the opposition leader of immunity from prosecution on June 16, moving to push through the criminal proceedings against him.

Tsarukyan denies any wrongdoing, dismissing the charges as politically motivated. The MP claims the accusations against him came after his harsh criticism of the Armenian government at the June 5 meeting of his party.