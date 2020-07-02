Yerevan appellate court postpones hearing in Gagik Tsarukyan’s case – Panorama

The Yerevan Criminal Court of Appeals, presided over by judge Mkhitar Papoyan, on Thursday postponed a hearing in the case of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader, lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Tsarukyan’s lawyer Yerem Sargsyan said the court hadn’t received a few of the appeals delivered to it by mail.

“In fact, the court hearing was scheduled in a brief period of time, as prescribed by what the law states. As the court failed to receive a few of the appeals, the parties cannot familiarize themselves with them, so that it was not possible to proceed with [the hearing] at the moment,” the lawyer said.

The court hearing has been rescheduled for July 7, Sargsyan added.

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction denied a motion for the arrest of Gagik Tsarukyan on June 21, a ruling appealed by prosecutors. The defense solicitors also filed a number of interests the court.

The National Security Service (NSS) charged Tsarukyan with vote buying, tax evasion and illegal land appropriation in June. Armenian lawmakers voted to strip the opposition leader of immunity from prosecution on June 16, moving to push through the criminal proceedings against him.

Tsarukyan denies any wrongdoing, dismissing the charges as politically motivated. The MP claims the accusations against him came after his harsh criticism of the Armenian government at the June 5 meeting of his party.