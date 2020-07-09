Yerevan appellate court orders new hearings on Gagik Tsarukyan’s arrest – Panorama

The Yerevan Criminal Court of Appeals overturned on Wednesday a lesser court ruling refusing to arrest the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader, lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan, one of his attorneys, Samvel Dilbandyan, told Panorama.am.

The court ordered new hearings on his arrest sought by the National Security Service (NSS), he said.

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction denied a motion for the arrest of Gagik Tsarukyan on June 21, a ruling appealed by prosecutors. The defense attorneys also filed a number of attracts the court.

The NSS charged Tsarukyan with vote buying, tax evasion and illegal land appropriation earlier in the day in June. Armenian lawmakers voted to strip the opposition leader of immunity from prosecution on June 16, moving to push through the criminal proceedings against him.

Tsarukyan denies any wrongdoing, dismissing the charges as politically motivated.