“The prosecution makes statements that 6.8 billion drams, all Aghvan Hovsepyan’s property and cash inflows have been seized. And why 6.8, why it was not 10 billion, where did you get that amount from, that you substantiated another one, even though you did not substantiate anything? Where did you fix that amount? With only wishes ․․․ “Even Aghvan Hovsepyan’s pension was detained, while they had no right,” said Yerem Sargsyan, the lawyer of former Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan, during a press conference today.

He said that all the property, accounts and companies of Hovsepyan’s sons have been seized, the son has three young children ․ “How should the family take care of it?” As if they keep legality, but with bigger illegalities. ”

It should be reminded that Aghvan Hovsepyan was charged with Article 310, Article 311, Part 4, Clause 2, Article 178, Part 3, Clause 1, Article 190, Part 3, Clause 1 of the RA Criminal Code. point (3 episodes).

According to the prosecution, Hovsepyan held the positions of the RA Prosecutor General from March 18, 2004 to September 13, 2013, and from July 18, 2014 to June 11, 2018, the chairman of the RA Investigative Committee, during which he actually participated in business. In addition, he received a particularly large bribe of AMD 190,000,000 and fraudulently embezzled AMD 800,000,000 in fraudulent amounts. Hovsepyan was also charged with money laundering in a particularly large amount, amounting to a total of 1,299,404,414 AMD (money laundering).

Aghvan Hovsepyan has been arrested, but his lawyer group finds that Hovsepyan’s detention term has been extended illegally.

“The preliminary investigation was over, the investigator had sent the case to the prosecutor, who had sent it back with an instruction, instructed to take certain actions. Such cases, as always, are examined by the judge of the first instance, David Arghamanyan. We ask the court if the investigator says I have nothing to do, there is no risk of obstruction, we tell the judge to ask the prosecutor for instructions so that the court can see what the prosecutor has instructed so that the court can decide what the investigator still has to do. In the case of these actions, can Aghvan Hovsepyan obstruct or not, and if the detention should be extended? “Then for how long?” said the lawyer. According to him, the judge demanded the instruction, but the investigator did not find it necessary to give it, and the court extended the detention. In other words, the prosecution was substantiating in court that I still have a few questions for the instruction, extend it for another two months. 57 days have passed since the previous extension, we substantiated that during that period only 20 days some actions were taken. They did nothing for 37 days. If you have not done so, and we say extend it for another 60 days ․․․ In just 12 days out of 20, they conducted some half-page inquiries, which could be done in two hours, the other 8 days, 12 witnesses were interrogated, 8 of which in 5 days, that is, the investigator needed to work for 10-15 days. Now, should the judge have extended it for another two months, of course not. But the investigator said in court that there was no need to interrogate the witnesses anymore, I just had to make inquiries. The judge mentioned that there is nothing in terms of inquiries, obstruction of materials, falsification of concealment, but it can be obstructed by influencing the witnesses. The judge invented a basis for him to justify why he was holding Aghvan Hovsepyan in custody. The judge has a task that he must keep in constant custody. “

According to Yerem Sargsyan, when the group of lawyers filed a complaint with the Court of Appeals, they immediately entered it manually in the first instance so that the materials could be sent quickly. “A month later, David Arghamanyan sent it. Look at the attitude towards personal freedom. It turns out that the Court of Appeal did not even send a copy of the complaint to the prosecutor. Then the prosecutor says, postpone so that I can get acquainted with the materials, and another one is postponed until April 28.

As this is Aghvan Hovsepyan’s case, their every violation is permissible. Imagine another judge committing a minor violation, a disciplinary body with the Ministry of Justice and the Prosecutor General’s Office will present a torrent of proceedings. In this case, they are deaf and dumb and see nothing. ”

The advocacy group reported on the crime against Davit Arghamanyan and Judge of the Court of Appeal Armen Danielyan. Then, as Yeremyan said, the prosecutor’s office sent a letter to the defense stating that your application did not provide information about the crime ․ “But we mentioned the article, the act, all the elements of the crime. We have appealed this letter to the court, in the coming days it will be examined in court whether a criminal case should be initiated or not, whether the prosecutor had the right to answer in writing or not. We have challenged the investigator and the whole preliminary investigation body, noting that a directed and illegal investigation is being carried out. ”

Nelli BABAYAN