YEPZON Smart Tracker 4G LTE, GPS Locator Device for Kids, Pets, Elderly, Strollers; Wearable Locator; Normal Service Plan



Price: $69.00

(as of Aug 16,2020 07:13:40 UTC – Details)

Product Description

SMART TRACKER by Yepzon is a new generation all-in-one tracker with sensor technology



Worried of the safety and whereabouts of your loved ones? Ease your mind with one look at the Yepzon app and be impressed by what we think is the best GPS tracker on the market. Smart Tracker by Yepzon combines long-distance GPS and WiFi indoor tracking. With temperature and collision sensors, geofence zones, flight mode and more, it has it all! 3+ days battery life in standby mode.

Combined with the technological development by Yepzon, the new Smart Tracker by Yepzon has more capacity, reduced size and adjustable battery life. Super easy to use: just connect your Yepzon tracker to a smartphone, attach the tracker to anything and follow the moving target easily with the mobile app, even from across the world.

*Battery life may vary according to operating conditions, available networks, connection interval settings and device activity.

Why choose Yepzon Smart Tracker?



Instant SOS alert: Together with Yepzon Smart Tracker and a smartphone, the person in need of help can be tracked in seconds. With just a push of a button the safety alarm informs of its wearer’s accurate location through the mobile app, whether it be outdoors or indoors, in the next room, or on the other side of the world.

Multiple devices and users: You can add as many Yepzon devices to your smartphone as you want. With the easy-to-use Yepzon app, you can see all your loved ones on a map at one glance and track more closely any specific device if needed.

Foolproof data security: The Yepzon device is paired directly with a smartphone with no user info, registrations or passwords needed. We collect no personal information always ensuring your privacy.

Everything is built-in: Yepzon Smart Tracker works in the EU and US, and you can buy roaming to other countries if needed. Built-in SIM card.

Where would you need added safety?



Child going to school / hobbies

Geofencing possibility to track entering and leaving a pre-specified area.

Active senior wanting to live life to the fullest

Your Yepzon device will send an automatic alert to your mobile app if it encounters an unusual impact such as car crash or other sudden acceleration change.

Wife/girlfriend going out jogging late at night

The Smart Tracker uses GPS, Glonass, Galileo and Beidou for most accurate satellite positioning.

Pets out on their adventures

Activate the temperature sensor and your Yepzon mobile app will alert if temperature falls below or rises above the set limits.

Ready to locate in less than 1 minute!



Yepzon Smart Tracker works with your Android and iOS smartphone or tablet

Connect Yepzon Smart Tracker with a QR code placed inside the pack. Automatic QR code reader will appear in the Yepzon App!

Attach to anything and start tracking!

Wearable WiFi and Bluetooth Tracker with Sensor Technology; connects to long-distance GPS* outdoors and short distance WiFi signals or Bluetooth signals indoors to define location; up to 3 days battery life in standby mode; Android and iPhone compatible

Small and lightweight wearable device is Waterproof (IP67, i.e. splashproof) and shockproof, to be worn on wristband or used on keychain, hidden in a bag or hanging on a stroller; with SOS button that directly alarms family members on Yepzon app; built-in collision and temperature sensor to alarm of sudden changes

Real-time tracking or updates within time frame of your choice; change settings and follow each tracker on your Yepzon App; geo-fence feature to manage traffic in and out of a chosen area; suitable to track and guard children, grandparents, as well as cats and dogs

Affordable service plans starting at $12.99 a month (with 12 month service-pack), first month free – Device is paired in 10sec to Yepzon app that collects no personal data, requires no account nor login

USB-C and Wireless Charging, included accessories: protective pouch, keyring, carabiner hook attachment. *Battery life may vary according to operating conditions, available networks, connection interval settings and device activity.