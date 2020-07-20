YEMYHOM 100% Cotton Weighted Blanket Adult Bed Heavy Blankets with Glass Beads (60″x80″ 20 lbs, Stone)



YEMYHOM products go through a lot of design & testing for their durability. We keep innovating so anyone can enjoy a more comfortable weighted blanket, to see how good it will make you feel.

1. Weighted blanket is designed to hug your body rather than your bed. Usually the size will be smaller than your bed size to get more weight on your body and prevent sliding to the floor.

2. If your body weight is between two different blanket weight ranges, suggest to choose the lighter one. For the first user, you may feel too heavy. Takes about 3-7 days to get used to the weighted blanket, then you will love it.

3. This weighted blanket DO NOT INCLUDE duvet cover, the matching blanket cover is in another listing in YEMYHOM store, click below pictures to reach it directly.

Brand

YEMYHOM

YEMYHOM

YEMYHOM

YEMYHOM

YEMYHOM

YEMYHOM

Fabric

Cotton

Minky

Cotton & Minky

Cotton

Cotton

Jacquard

Size

twin, full, queen

twin, full, queen

twin, full, queen

twin, full, queen, king

twin, full

twin, full, queen

Color

Multiple color choices

Multiple color choices

Multiple color choices

Multiple color choices

Multiple color choices

Multiple color choices

Weight

Multiple weight choices

Multiple weight choices

Multiple weight choices

Multiple weight choices

Multiple weight choices

Multiple weight choices

Fit

Kids & Adults

Kids & Adults

Adults

Adults

Kids

Adults

Upgraded Design – Our weighted blanket will relax you by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged. YEMYHOM creative “Honeycomb” stitching design allows the glass beads to distribute evenly in individual pockets, rather than sticking or bunching in square corners, so as to fit for body curve more perfectly, you will feel more comfortably you will feel more comfortably throughout the night

SIZE & WEIGHT: 60″x80″ 20lbs, Suitable for 180-220lbs individual. Please choose the blanket that weighs about 10% of your body weight + or – depending on individual preference. Recommend 48”x72” for Twin size or Full size bed, 60”x80” for Queen size or King size bed. YEMYHOM weighted bed blanket is designed to surround your body comfortably, so the idea blanket size don’t exceed the size of the bed

MATERIAL: Comfort is a key ingredient of the YEMYHOM weighted blankets. Our blanket is made of 100% Cotton fabric, breathable, comfortable and skin-friendly. 30% More beads are evenly distributed in each pockets and perfect adaption to our body. Super soft odorless fiberfill are filled inside to prevent movement and noise, provide soft and warmth while you’re resting

WELL-MADE: With 10 Years of textile production experience, YEMYHOM carry out the highest standards of quality control for the heavy blanket. Exquisite three-dimensional quilting and edging technology, prevent the leakage of glass beads, makes the weight blanket more durable. With strong corner loops, the blanket can be secured to your duvet cover firmly

GIFT IDEA: Not only for sleeping at night, also for taking a nap, watching TV on couch. A MUST-HAVE blanket for everyone’s bedroom that can be used in Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. This’s a great Christmas gift, Valentines Day gift, Birthday gift for women or men, mum, dad, best friend, girlfriend, boyfriend. Get it for kids? Search “YEMYHOM kids weighted blanket” on Amazon to get 5-10lbs children blankets