YEMYHOM 100% Cotton Weighted Blanket Adult Bed Heavy Blankets with Glass Beads (60″x80″ 20 lbs, Stone)

Product Description
YEMYHOM products go through a lot of design & testing for their durability. We keep innovating so anyone can enjoy a more comfortable weighted blanket, to see how good it will make you feel.
Warm Tips:
1. Weighted blanket is designed to hug your body rather than your bed. Usually the size will be smaller than your bed size to get more weight on your body and prevent sliding to the floor.
2. If your body weight is between two different blanket weight ranges, suggest to choose the lighter one. For the first user, you may feel too heavy. Takes about 3-7 days to get used to the weighted blanket, then you will love it.
3. This weighted blanket DO NOT INCLUDE duvet cover, the matching blanket cover is in another listing in YEMYHOM store, click below pictures to reach it directly.
Brand
YEMYHOM
YEMYHOM
YEMYHOM
YEMYHOM
YEMYHOM
YEMYHOM
Fabric
Cotton
Minky
Cotton & Minky
Cotton
Cotton
Jacquard
Size
twin, full, queen
twin, full, queen
twin, full, queen
twin, full, queen, king
twin, full
twin, full, queen
Color
Multiple color choices
Multiple color choices
Multiple color choices
Multiple color choices
Multiple color choices
Multiple color choices
Weight
Multiple weight choices
Multiple weight choices
Multiple weight choices
Multiple weight choices
Multiple weight choices
Multiple weight choices
Fit
Kids & Adults
Kids & Adults
Adults
Adults
Kids
Adults
Upgraded Design – Our weighted blanket will relax you by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged. YEMYHOM creative “Honeycomb” stitching design allows the glass beads to distribute evenly in individual pockets, rather than sticking or bunching in square corners, so as to fit for body curve more perfectly, you will feel more comfortably you will feel more comfortably throughout the night
SIZE & WEIGHT: 60″x80″ 20lbs, Suitable for 180-220lbs individual. Please choose the blanket that weighs about 10% of your body weight + or – depending on individual preference. Recommend 48”x72” for Twin size or Full size bed, 60”x80” for Queen size or King size bed. YEMYHOM weighted bed blanket is designed to surround your body comfortably, so the idea blanket size don’t exceed the size of the bed
MATERIAL: Comfort is a key ingredient of the YEMYHOM weighted blankets. Our blanket is made of 100% Cotton fabric, breathable, comfortable and skin-friendly. 30% More beads are evenly distributed in each pockets and perfect adaption to our body. Super soft odorless fiberfill are filled inside to prevent movement and noise, provide soft and warmth while you’re resting
WELL-MADE: With 10 Years of textile production experience, YEMYHOM carry out the highest standards of quality control for the heavy blanket. Exquisite three-dimensional quilting and edging technology, prevent the leakage of glass beads, makes the weight blanket more durable. With strong corner loops, the blanket can be secured to your duvet cover firmly
GIFT IDEA: Not only for sleeping at night, also for taking a nap, watching TV on couch. A MUST-HAVE blanket for everyone’s bedroom that can be used in Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. This’s a great Christmas gift, Valentines Day gift, Birthday gift for women or men, mum, dad, best friend, girlfriend, boyfriend. Get it for kids? Search “YEMYHOM kids weighted blanket” on Amazon to get 5-10lbs children blankets