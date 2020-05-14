Yemen’s war pushed development back 21 years – Middle East Monitor

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) the other day revealed that the civil war in Yemen has “substantially” degraded the nation’s development.

“Yemen’s war pushed development back 21 years,” UNDP claimed on Twitter, including that it the war “is disastrous in fighting communicable diseases like #COVID_19”, of the coronavirus which has actually brought the worldwide economic situation to its knees as well as compelled several nations to enforce across the country lockdowns.

#Yemen‘s war pushed #development back 21 years & & is dreadful in battling transmittable illness like#COVID_19 Attention needs to get on immediate requirements like generating income to purchase lifesaving food & & health and wellness products to fight illness & & make it possible for #Yemenis to#buildbackbetter #YemenCantWait pic.twitter.com/JC9mS2YFvS — UNDP Yemen (@UNDPYemen) May 11, 2020

The altruistic organisation asked for global “attention on urgent needs like making money to buy lifesaving food & health supplies to combat the disease & enable Yemenis to build back better.”

So much, 56 Yemenis have actually gotten the coronavirus, 9 of whom have actually passed away, according to main information by the Yemeni HealthMinistry Another 2 verified situations as well as a casualty were lately reported in the Houthi- managed locations.

