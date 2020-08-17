Yemen’s remaining Jews to be transferred to UAE following Israel deal – Middle East Monitor

Yemen’s remaining Jewish neighborhood are to immigrate to Abu Dhabi following the peace deal made in between the UAE and Israel, reported Al-Araby Al-Jadeed over the weekend.

According to a Yemeni rabbi, the strategy will see 100 Jews transferred to the UAE, although previous price quotes of the neighborhood were stated to be as low as 50 or less.

Al-Araby included that the United States federal government lagged the ask for the relocation, while the UAE has actually asked Iran to assistance assist in the transfer. The report, which is yet to be verified by a main source, likewise recommends some 40 Yemeni Jews have actually concurred to the relocation with others being encouraged by being informed they will not have any issues incorporating into Emirati society.

The huge bulk of Yemeni Jews, numbering some 50,000 were airlifted to Israel quickly after it was established in 1948 throughout the so-called Operation Magic Carpet (1949-1950). Last month, a Yemeni Jewish rabbi who emigrated to the United States stated the Jews who stayed behind have actually declined to leave due to “their fear of educational and tznius [propriety] issues,” according to Yeshiva World News

“They heard from their brothers who made aliyah before them and understand that Israel is not for them,” he stated. “The United States is likewise not suitable for their way of life. They looked for an Arab nation that would …