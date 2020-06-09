Yemen’s Houthis ban entry of medicine, food to detainees – Middle East Monitor

The Yemeni Abductees Mothers’ Association stated yesterday that the Houthis have prevented the entry of drugs and food to the detainees in Sana’a’s central jail regardless of the outbreak of the coronavirus within the facility.

The affiliation defined in an pressing assertion that the households of some of the detainees in Sanaa central jail have stated that the Houthis have prevented the detainees from receiving food and drugs despatched by their households regardless of the outbreak of COVID- 19 contained in the jail.

According to the assertion, the households have complained concerning the Houthis’ mistreatment of their kids within the central jail.

It quoted the detainees’ households as saying that “their children are starving while the armed Houthi group continues to detain them in one cell, without medication and without any regard to their health while ignoring the precautionary measures”.

Earlier on Saturday, the affiliation reported {that a} detainee in Sanaa central jail has contracted the coronavirus whereas others are suspected of having caught the illness.

According to the affiliation, the jail has one isolation unit which lacks healthcare means.

