Yemen: Time is running out to save ‘ticking time bomb’ oil tanker, UN warns

Concerns are growing on the condition of the SAFER FSO tanker, which has been stranded off the Yemeni port of Ras Isa since 2015. This week, the UN’s environmental chief said the ship could release four times more oil compared to Exxon Valdez spill in 1989 off Alaska if action wasn’t taken.
Seawater flooded the aging tanker’s engine room in late May and is threatening to destabilize the ship, according to the UN. Andersen said that “no effort should be spared” to conduct a “a technical assessment and initial light repairs” on the vessel.
But she added that in the long term, the best option is for the oil to be offloaded from the ship, which will then be towed to a safe location for inspection and dismantling.
Andersen said that neither war-torn Yemen nor its neighbors had the capacity to manage the effects of this kind of large spill, which would wreck the biodiversity of the Red Sea and could affect the livelihoods of the 28 million people who depend on the inlet.
Green light
Yemen has been embroiled in a yearslong civil war that has pitted the Iran-backed Houthi rebels against a coalition backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
But questions remain as to whether the Houthis will allow the mission to go ahead, UN humanitarian affairs chief Mark Lowcock told the Security Council on Wednesday.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has described the ship as a “ticking time bomb”, called Wednesday for the Houthis to grant the UN access to the vessel.
The aging tanker had been became a floating storage platform before the war in Yemen started.