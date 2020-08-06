Yemen minister rejects ‘defamation campaign’ against legitimate government – Middle East Monitor

The Yemeni Minister of Endowments and Guidance,Dr Ahmed Attia, has actually turned down the libel project and incorrect allegations waged against the worldwide acknowledged Yemeni government and its signs.

“We reject insulting the Yemeni leaders and symbols and making unfair accusations against them, starting with the president, his deputy, the prime minister, and the rest of the political leadership,” Attiya composed on Twitter.

The Yemeni minister included that appreciating Yemeni leaders represents regard for the nation’s individuals.

“Every country has its leaders who are the decision-makers in their countries and we reject any form of abuse against these leaders,” he included.

The Yemeni minister’s remarks followed a character assassination led by Saudi Arabian media characters and social networks users against the President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, his deputy and other members in the government.

