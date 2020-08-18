Yemen girl allegedly shot by Houthi sniper while fetching water in Taiz – Middle East Monitor

A young girl was targeted allegedly by a Houthi sniper while fetching water for her household in the Yemeni city of Taiz the other day.

Horrific images have actually been shared on social networks resulting in prevalent anger and condemnation. The images reveal a young girl thought to be 9 or 10 years old, called as Ruwaida Saleh, after she was shot in the head while bring a 20-litre water container.

Another kid, her bro, is then seen dragging her body far from the scene.

Although some have actually declared the girl passed away, regional reporters and news sources have actually reported that she made it through the attack and is presently in extensive care and is in a steady condition.

A video clip of Ruwaida in a medical facility bed has actually likewise flowed.

The attack occurred in the Al-Rawda location of Taiz, which is the 3rd biggest cityin Yemen Once called the “cultural capital” it has actually progressively been described as the “city of snipers” and is house to among the longest-running fights for control in between Houthi forces and those battling on behalf of the globally identified federal government in exile.

While previous clashes have actually occurred in between the Houthis and pro-government forces, there are likewise fights both with the Houthis and within pro-government …