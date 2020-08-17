Yemen detainees being tortured in Saudi – Middle East Monitor

Hundreds of Yemenis apprehended in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan jail have actually gone through methodical abuse and ill-treatment by soldiers and officers, the SAM Organisation for Rights and Liberties has actually stated.

Information gotten by the group from previous Yemeni detainees exposed that they had actually gone through serious abuse by their captures consisting of electrocutions, crucifixions, being held in holding cell for extended durations, being rejected contact with the outdoors world consisting of attorneys and household, along with rejection of healthcare.

SAM’s Chairman, Tawfiq Al-Hamidi, stated the Yemeni detainees consist of more than 500 employees who were combating versus the Houthis along Saudi’s border keeping in mind that 28 of them had actually been apprehended for asking to visit their households throughout the Eid Al-Fitr vacation, while a number are anglers who were apprehended by the Yemeni Coast Guards for unidentified factors and turned over to Saudi Arabia.

According to the rights guard dog a minimum of one detainee passed away of abuse.

SAM kept in mind the case of Ahmed Saleh Al-Fateqi and Ali Al-Komani who had actually gone through everyday abuse after being apprehended in holding cell for months. Al-Fateqi and Al-Komani are still in detention.

It required an examination into the enforced disappearance of Yemenis in Saudi jails.

