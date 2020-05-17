Yemen claims Houthis seized WHO medical aid – Middle East Monitor

Yemen Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani asserted today that the Houthi team seized medical devices aid sent out by the World Health Organization (WHO), Anadolu Agency records.

“Medical equipment aid provided by WHO were sent to hospitals in regions where Houthis are present, but they seized them in order to send them to their own supporters,” Al-Iryani stated on Twitter.

He asked the UN to condemn the relocation by the Houthis as well as required the team be required to send out the medical provides to healthcare facilities.

Since 2015, the Saudi- led union has actually been backing pressures devoted to the Yemeni federal government versus the Iran- backed Houthi militants, who regulate a variety of districts throughout the nation, consisting of the funding of Sanaa.

Since after that, 10s of hundreds of Yemenis, consisting of private citizens, are thought to have actually been eliminated in the problem, while an additional 14 million go to danger of hunger, according to the UN.

