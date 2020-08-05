Yemen calls on UNESCO to save Old City of Sanaa – Middle East Monitor

The General Organisation for the Preservation of Historic Cities of Yemen (GOPHCY) on Monday appealed to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and worldwide bodies to save the historical city of Sanaa which has actually been harmed by heavy rain.

“The old buildings of Sana’a that survived hundreds of years could be lost at any moment, due to the persistence of heavy and unprecedented rains which resulted in a near total collapse of a number of inhabited buildings,” GOPHCY stated in a declaration reported by the Saba news firm.

The declaration explained that bearing walls and ceilings in the northern and southern city walls of Sanaa partly collapsed, worrying that “this global city today is facing a real catastrophe that threatens its existence”.

GOPHCY called on the world to presume its obligation towards conserving this heritage website.

The Old City of Sanaa has actually been noted as a UNESCO World Heritage Site considering that 1986.

