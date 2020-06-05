Yelp is adding a new tool to easily search for black-owned businesses

Yelp is launching a new tool to allow businesses on the platform to identify themselves as black-owned, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman announced in a blog post Friday. Customers will be able to search the Yelp app for black-owned businesses they need to support. Over the final week, Yelp says it saw a huge increase in the searches on the app for black-owned organizations across various industries.

The company also said that it is donating $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Yelp will also double its match of donations from employees who contribute money to select businesses that are either black-led or black-serving, including Black Futures Lab and Know Your Rights Camp through June.

Yelp may also provide additional paid mental health days and organize ongoing virtual events to support its Black employees. “Yelp is committed to supporting our Black colleagues, standing against racism and injustice in our communities, and laying the groundwork for change that is long overdue,” Stoppelman wrote.