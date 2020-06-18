Yelp adds coronavirus safety protocols to business pages

This comes as local governments around the nation continue to loosen their coronavirus restrictions, allowing organizations to partially reopen their doors — although it won’t be business as usual. Without a vaccine, businesses are being forced to policy for what may possibly be long-lasting disruptions.

Through the newest feature, business owners may also be able to notify their customers on whether they are regularly sanitizing, implementing physical distance protocols, providing hand sanitizer or disinfecting wipes for patrons or if they are requiring masks, gloves or temperature checks prior to entry.

Consumers will also be able to always check guidelines on payment techniques as well as just how many people are allowed inside a business at a time, Yelp said.

In an initiative first introduced in late March, businesses can make a free customizable banner for consumers that is displayed towards the top of all Yelp business pages. The company says a lot more than 380,000 businesses have previously activated the free banner with a personalized message.

“Ensuring this critical information is accurate and up-to-date is especially important during the current health crisis,” Yelp said.

In an endeavor to do this, the company’s new section should include a timestamp indicating if the business’ hours of operation or personalized message was last updated.

The COVID-19 section on Yelp business pages are available online or the company’s mobile app, available to both iOS and Android devices.

This may be the latest from Yelp, which has been implementing various efforts to help businesses considering that the beginning of the outbreak, including a no-contact delivery option.

The company also doled out $25 million in relief primarily to independent local restaurants and nightlife organizations, by waiving fees to promote and other services and products. Yelp also partnerned with GoFundMe so independent businesses can begin fundraisers and accept donations through their Yelp pages.