YELLYOUTH Netbook 14 inch Thin and Light Mini Notebook Laptop Full HD Intel Dual Core CPU 1.04Ghz up to 2.3Ghz 4GB RAM 64GB eMMC Laptop with WiFi HDMI Windows 10 Home

YELLYOUTH Netbook 14 inch Thin and Light Laptop



YELLYOUTH 14 inch Thin and light mini notebook is equipped with Intel N series 64bit Dual Core processor 1.04 – 1.6 GHz CPU (up to 2.3 GHz), 4GB RAM 64GB eMMC and a 4500mAh large-capacity battery, long battery life 6-8 hours, super processor, chocolate keyboard, sleek minimalist design, comes with a camera, smooth touchpad, smooth texture.

14 inch Thin and Light Laptop



Exquisite polishing surface treatment technology, integrated appearance design.

Laptop with HDMI, USB 2.0, USB 3.0 Ports etc.



The Laptop equipped with ultra-fast USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI, TF ( Micro SD ) card port and headphone jack.

Chocolate Keyboard and Viewing Angle



This 14 inch subnotebook with chocolate keyboard and wide viewing angle.

14 inch LED backlit HD display provides rich colors and clear text, bringing rich viewing experience. 14.0″ 1366*768 resolution screen breaks the low-end laptop in low-resolution state and makes you enjoy a clearer picture quality.

The YELLYOUTH Laptop 14 inch with chocolate keyboard, sleek minimalist design, comes with a camera, smooth touchpad, smooth texture. It always maintain connections to ultra-fast USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI, HDD, micro TF card and headphone jack ports. The Mini HDMI port allows you to connect your laptop 14 inch to an external display or a large screen TV.

The YELLYOUTH Thin and light mini notebook is equipped with 4GB RAM 64GB eMMC. The storage capacity can be expanded by 1TB HDD or SSD solid state drive, also support TF card up to 128G. ( 1TB HDD and TF Card not included )

The YELLYOUTH netbook equipped with a 4500mAh large-capacity battery, long battery life 6-8 hours. large-capacity battery provide you long battery life. When you are not beside the laptop for long time, the screen will go to sleeping mode to save energy by itself ( press the power button constantly for about 5 seconds and then let go to wake up the screen )

Specifications:

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

CPU Brand: Intel N series 64bit Dual Core

CPU Frequency: 1.04-1.6 GHz (Can be up to 2.3GHz)

Screen Size: 14 inch

Screen Scale: 16:9

Screen Resolution: 1366 * 768 LCD Screen

Front Camera: 0.3 MP

Net Play Style: WIFI (2.4G / 802.11 b/g/n) (NOTE: Do not support 5G Wi-Fi, please check your WiFi type before your order, thanks.）

Hot Function: Bluetooth 4.0, Mobile Hotspot

Storage: LPDDR3 4GB RAM

Hard Disk: EMMC 64GB (Scalable: 1TB HDD)

Expansion Slots: Expansion slot at the bottom of the notebook, Maximum scalable 2.5 inch 1TB HDD/SSD, or MicroSD Card ( TF Card ) Slot up to 128G (come without TF card)

Input Device: touchpad, chocolate keyboard

Other Interface:1 x USB3.0, 1 x USB2.0, 1 x MINI HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 x DC( Power interface ), 1 x 1TB HDD/SSD slot (at the button)

Built-in:sound chip, speaker and microphone

Battery:Built-in Battery, 37Wh 4500mAh

Power Adapter: Input AC100-240V 50-60Hz, Output 12V=2A

Play Format:

1)voice format: OGG, ACC, M4A, FLAC, AMR etc

2)video format: AVI, MKV, Mp4, M4V, WEBM, MPEG4, 3GP etc

Packaging Includes:

1 x 14″ Windows 10 laptop (come without TF card)

1 x Power Adapter

1 x User Guide

Tips:

1. Since the laptop is pre-installed with a genuine Windows 10 operating system, the system needs to be activated. We have activated it in advance, if you have any activation issues during use, please feel free to let us know and we will help you solve it.

2. Because the Windows 10 operating system is pre-installed, the system does not have the latest driver installed. When you receive it, the system background will automatically install the driver. In order to get a smoother speed, we recommend that you update or upgrade the driver when you receive the laptop, or you can use a third-party driver tool to speed up.

In order to provide buyers with the best shopping experience, we have backed up the most stable operating system in the cloud disk. If you need it, you can let us know at any time and tell us your cpu model. Thanks

