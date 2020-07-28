YELLYOUTH Android Tablet 10 inch with Sim Card Slots 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Octa Core 3G Unlocked GSM Phone Tablet PC Built in WiFi Bluetooth GPS (Black)



YELLYOUTH 10 inch Android Tablet with dual sim card slots and micro sd slot

Specification:

CPU Processor: MTK6592, Octa Core ,2.5Ghz

Operating System: Google Android 7.0

Size: 10″ IPS Capacitive Screen

Resolution: MAX 2560 * 1600 Pixel

Display Technology: Full Size, High Sensitive 5 Point Capacitive Multi Touch Screen

RAM: DDRIII 4GB

Hard Drive Capacity: 64GB

Call Phone: Yes,Double Card Double Standby ,Support Dual SIM Card Call Phone

Built-in 2G Module,Support GSM Network

Built-in 3G Module,Support WCDMA GSM

( Don’t Support AT&T And T-Mobile SIM )

Extend Card: Expandable by MicroSD to 32GB

Battery Type: 3.7V/5000mAh Li-Polymer rechargeable battery(Please Reset the tablet when you charge the tablet first time)

Power Device Type: AC Adapter

Voltage Required: AC 100-240V, DC 5V 1.5-2A

Output Device: Built-in Loud Speaker

Input Device: Built-in Microphone

Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi (Built-in 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz WLAN Card, Don’t Support 5.0 GHz)

3G :Support 3G Dongle

Bluetooth: V2.1

Input/Output Connectors:

USB Port: 1 x Micro USB port

Audio Port: 1 x 3.5mm stereo headphone jack

Extend Card Slot: 1 x MicroSD slot

SIM Card Slots: Dual Sim Card Slots

Camera: Front Camera: 5.0MP, Rear Camera: 8.0MP (Dual Camera)

G-Sensor: Yes(GPS)

Audio: Built-in MIC & Speaker

HD Video: 1080P HD video

Software: Google Play Pre-Installed, Skype Video Calling, Youtube, Flash Supported and many more which can be downloaded from Google Play Store

Dimension: 9.4×6.8×0.4 in (HxWxD)

Weight: 650g

Color: Black

Package Include:

1 x 10 inch Android Tablet

1 x AC Charger

1 x User Manual

1 x USB Cable

1 x OTG Cable

1 x Screen Protector

1 x Stylus Pen

ANDROID TABLET WITH DUAL SIM CARD SLOTS – YELLYOUTH 10 inch android tablet has phone call function, It likes a big size andorid phone, you can make phone call and surf the internet with your sim. The 10″ tablet not only can use your wireless wifi to surf the internet, also can use sim network.

YELLYOUTH TABLET PHONE CALL FUNCTION – The android tablet with sim card slots compatible 2 pieces sim cards standby at the same time. Sim Card fits for standard size. Frequency supports 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, 3G: WCDMA 2100/850/1900 MHz.(Don’t support AT&T, T-Mobile & 4G Verizon. SIM card and SD card are not included.)

10 INCH IPS MULTI TOUCH SCREEN – YELLYOUTH android tablet with large size 10″/10.1″ inches multi-touch screen, android 7.0 Nougat, MTK CPU,octa core 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The android tablet 10 inch built-in micro usb port, bluetooth, wifi, gps, dual cameras and micro sd card slot, high performance ensures everything loads well.

MULTILINGUAL & LONGER POWER – The 10 inch tablet built-in a 5000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, about 3-5 hours playing time, enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, magazines, Android apps and games, reading, learning and writing. 10.1″ tablet is clean without any plug-ins and more than 40 kinds of languages are available. Really a great companion for your leisure and entertainment.

EXPANDED STORAGE AND CONNECTION – This android tablet unlocked with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Micro SD slot allows adding up to 32GB of extra space to store songs, videos, photos and other files. Micro usb slot can be used to charge and OTG cable to connect other devices, such as keyboard, mouse, speaker etc. The tablets for kids, lovers, parents and elder is good gift and easy to use.