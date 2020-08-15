YELLYOUTH Android Tablet 10 inch with Sim Card Slots 2.5D Curved Glass Touch Screen 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Octa Core 3G Unlocked GSM Phone Tablet PC Compatible with WiFi Bluetooth GPS (Black)



Price: $89.99 - $80.99

(as of Aug 15,2020 06:42:25 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Android Tablet with Sim Card Slots

The 3G Unlocked 10 inch android tablet with dual sim card slots, you can make phone call and surf the internet with your sim card,compatible with 2 pieces sim cards standby at the same time. Sim size fitted for standard, you can use sim holder when your sim is nano or micro. The android tablet supports 2G and 3G Network. 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, 3G: WCDMA 2100/850/1900 MHz.(Don’t support AT&T, T-Mobile & 4G Verizon.

10 inch android tablet with dual sim card slots

YELLYOUTH Android Tablet 10 inch with Sim Card Slots Glass Touch Screen 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Octa Core 3G Unlocked GSM Phone Tablet PC



YELLYOUTH Android Tablet 10 inch with Sim Card Slots

The YELLYOUTH android tablet 10 inch features a powerful and energy-saving 64 bit octa core processor 2.5GHz, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM delivering quick app launches, smooth games and videos, and great overall performance.

YELLYOUTH Android Tablet with 10 inch touch screen, Octa Core 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM

10 inch Android Tablet with Glass Touch Screen



YELLYOUTH android tablet with large size 10″/10.1″ inches 2.5D glass multi-touch screen. HD Full Size, High Sensitive 5 Point Capacitive Multi Touch Screen

Expanded Storage and Connection



This android tablet unlocked with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Micro SD slot allows adding up to 64GB of extra space to store songs, videos, photos and other files. Micro usb slot can be used to charge and OTG cable to connect other devices, such as keyboard, mouse, speaker etc. The tablets for kids, lovers, parents and elder is good gift and easy to use.

Multilingual & Longer power



The YELLYOUTH 10 inch tablet built-in a 5000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, about 3-5 hours playing time, enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, magazines, Android apps and games, reading, learning and writing.

Android Tablet with Wifi GPS Bluetooth



The android tablet 10 inch can not only surf the Internet through the sim network, but also connect to wifi networks or mobile phone hotspots to surf the Internet. It built-in micro usb port, dual cameras and micro sd card slot, compatible with bluetooth, wifi, gps, have full access to Google Play and download the apps you love, such as Skype, Netflix, YouTube, kids app and more. it is high performance ensures everything loads well.

YELLYOUTH 10 inch Android Tablet with dual sim card slots



CPU Processor

MTK6592, Octa Core ,2.5Ghz

Operating System

Google Android 8.1 ( upgraded ) The tablet’s operating system was developed with Google android 7.0, The official Google system Not Applicable

Screen Size

10″ IPS 2.5D HD glass multi-touch Screen ( Also called 10.1″ )

Call Phone Function

Double Sim Card Double Standby ,Support Dual SIM Card Call Phone ( Don’t Support AT&T And T-Mobile SIM )

2G SIM Network

2G Module,Support GSM Network, 850/900/1800/1900 MHz.

3G SIM Network

3G Module,Support WCDMA GSM, 2100/850/1900 MHz.

Wireless Connection

Support wifi wireless connection. Wi-Fi (Built-in 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz WLAN Card, Don’t Support 5.0 GHz)

GPS

G-Sensor YES, Support GPS location, need to be connected to the network ( Can connect to wifi network, sim network, or mobile phone hotspot )

YELLYOUTH Android Tablets with Glass Touch Screen



YELLYOUTH Android Tablet 10 inch – Black

YELLYOUTH Android Tablet 10 inch with Sim Card Slots 2.5D Curved Glass Touch Screen 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Octa Core 3G Unlocked GSM Phone Tablet PC Compatible with WiFi Bluetooth GPS (Black)

YELLYOUTH Android Tablet 10 inch – Blue

YELLYOUTH Android Tablet 10 inch with Sim Card Slots 2.5D Curved Glass Touch Screen 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Octa Core 3G Unlocked GSM Phone Tablet PC Compatible with WiFi Bluetooth GPS (Blue)

YELLYOUTH Android Tablet 10 inch – Silver

YELLYOUTH Android Tablet 10 inch with Sim Card Slots 2.5D Curved Glass Touch Screen 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Octa Core 3G Unlocked GSM Phone Tablet PC Compatible with WiFi Bluetooth GPS (Silver)

High performance android tablet 10 inch – The YELLYOUTH android tablet 10 inch features a powerful and energy-saving 64 bit octa core processor 2.5GHz, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM delivering quick app launches, smooth games and videos, and great overall performance.

Android tablet with dual sim card slots – The 3G Unlocked 10 inch android tablet with dual sim card slots, you can make phone call and surf the internet with your sim card,compatible with 2 pieces sim cards standby at the same time. Sim size fitted for standard, you can use sim holder when your sim is nano or micro. The android tablet supports 2G and 3G Network. 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, 3G: WCDMA 2100/850/1900 MHz.(Don’t support AT&T, T-Mobile & 4G Verizon. SIM card and SD card are not inc

10 inch 2.5D Curved Glass touch screen – YELLYOUTH android tablet with large size 10″/10.1″ inches 2.5D glass multi-touch screen, android 8.1 , MTK CPU processor. The android tablet 10 inch built-in micro usb port, dual cameras and micro sd card slot, compatible with bluetooth, wifi, gps, have full access to Google Play and download the apps you love, such as Skype, Netflix, YouTube, kids app and more. it is high performance ensures everything loads well.

Multilingual & Longer power – The 10 inch tablet built-in a 5000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, about 3-5 hours playing time, enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, magazines, Android apps and games, reading, learning and writing. 10.1″ tablet is clean without any plug-ins and more than 40 kinds of languages are available. Really a great companion for your leisure and entertainment.

Expanded Storage and Connection – This android tablet unlocked with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Micro SD slot allows adding up to 64GB of extra space to store songs, videos, photos and other files. Micro usb slot can be used to charge and OTG cable to connect other devices, such as keyboard, mouse, speaker etc. The tablets for kids, lovers, parents and elder is good gift and easy to use.