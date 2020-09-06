YELLYOUTH Android Tablet 10 inch with Android 9.0 Pie Quad Core 4GB RAM 64GB ROM IPS Glass Touch Screen Tablets PC with GPS Bluetooth WiFi and Dual Cameras Tab – Black



YELLYOUTH 10 inch Android Tablet with Android 9.0 Pie

Specification:

CPU Processor: RK3363, Quad Core ,1.5Ghz

Operating System: Google Android 9.0 Pie

Size: 10″ IPS Capacitive Screen

Resolution: Max 2560*1600, 1280 * 800 Pixel

Display Technology: Full Size, High Sensitive 5 Point Capacitive Multi Touch Screen

RAM: DDRIII 4GB

Hard Drive Capacity: 64GB

Extend Card: Expandable by MicroSD to 128GB

Battery Type: 3.7V/6000mAh Li-Polymer rechargeable battery(Please Reset the tablet when you charge the tablet first time)

Power Device Type: AC Adapter

Voltage Required: AC 100-240V, DC 5V 1.5-2A

Output Device: Built-in Loud Speaker

Input Device: Built-in Microphone

Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi (Built-in 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz WLAN Card, Don’t Support 5.0 GHz)

3G :Support 3G Dongle

Bluetooth: V2.1

Input/Output Connectors:

USB Port: 1 x Micro USB port

Audio Port: 1 x 3.5mm stereo headphone jack

Extend Card Slot: 1 x MicroSD slot

Camera: Front Camera: 2.0MP, Rear Camera: 5.0MP (Dual Camera)

G-Sensor: Yes(GPS)

Audio: Built-in MIC & Speaker

HD Video: 1080P HD video

Software: Google Play Pre-Installed, Skype Video Calling, Youtube, Flash Supported and many more which can be downloaded from Google Play Store

Dimension: 9.4×6.8×0.4 in (HxWxD)

Weight: 650g

Color: Black

Package Include:

1 x 10 inch Android Tablet

1 x AC Charger

1 x User Manual

1 x USB Cable

10 inch Tablet with Android 9.0 Pie – The YELLYOUTH tablet is GMS Certified, it features latest android 9.0 Pie operate system. The 10 inch android tablet builts in wifi, gps, bluetooth, front camera and rear camera, micro sd card slot, It is high performance and ensures everything loads fast.

2.5D Curved Glass Touch Screen – YELLYOUTH android tablet with large size 10″/10.1″ inches 2.5D glass multi-touch screen, The android tablet 10 inch built in micro usb port, dual cameras and micro sd card slot, compatible with bluetooth, wifi, gps. The tablet has full access to Google Play and download the apps you love, such as Skype, Netflix, YouTube, kids apps and more.

High Performance Android Tablet – The YELLYOUTH android tablet 10 inch features a powerful and energy-saving 64 bit quad core processor 1.5GHz, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM delivering quick app launches, smooth games and videos, great overall performance. For example, it can run early education software or online classes more quickly.

Multilingual & Longer power – YELLYOUTH 10 inch tablet built-in a 6000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, about 4-5 hours playing time, enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, magazines, Android apps and games, reading, learning and writing. The 10.1″ tablet is clean without any plug-ins and more than 40 kinds of languages available. Really a great companion for your leisure and entertainment.

Expanded Storage and Connection – This android tablet unlocked with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Micro sd slot allows adding up to 128GB of extra space to store songs, videos, photos and other files. Micro usb slot can be used to charge and Connect to other devices through the OTG cable, such as External keyboard, mouse, speaker etc. The tablets for kids, lovers, parents and elder is good gift and easy to use.