Yellow Card CEO reminisces about losing his life savings on LocalBitcoins

In his college-aged days, Chris Maurice, the CEO of African crypto exchange Yellow Card, stated he put his life savings into Bitcoin (BTC), discovering it taken quickly after.

“Bitcoin was about $200 at the time, and I decided basically I was just going to dump my entire savings account into into it,” Maurice informed Cointelegraph in an interview. Maurice stated he had around $5,000 in his savings at that time, with which he purchased approximately 21 BTC.

“I was holding it all on LocalBitcoins, because that was the wallet that I used at the time and I didn’t really know any better,” Maurice stated, pointing out a popular platform utilized for non-prescription, or OTC, Bitcoin deals. “You would think I would have done a little bit more research before just dumping my life savings into something,” he included jokingly.

Common market practice cautions users versus holding much of their crypto storage on custodial exchanges and online wallets, as those choices posture higher security dangers while offering users less control over their possessions. Using two-factor authentication, or 2FA, on these kinds of accounts is similarly viewed as a should for individual security, though Maurice confessed he stopped working to do this too.

“Somebody got in and took all of it, except for 0.8 [BTC],” Maurice stated. “That 0.8 Bitcoin I held on to until it started spiking and then sold it 16 days before it spiked up from like $1,700 to like $6,000 or whatever,” he included, referencing Bitcoin’s historical year when the possession eventually increased from less than $1,000, all the method as much as nearly $20,000. “So I kinda got screwed on both sides of that,” he remembered with a laugh.

In addition to his crypto storage incident, the CEO likewise offered Bitcoin on eBay in 2015, and developed a small company offering the possession at Taco Bell with his pal Justin Poiroux