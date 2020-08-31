Yegor Zhukov: Leading Russian opposition blogger beaten up



Yegor Zhukov is a prominent critic of President Putin





A prominent opposition blogger in Russia, Yegor Zhukov, has been beaten up in Moscow and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the assault.

His supporters posted a photo on Facebook of his bloodied and swollen face. The attack happened near his home on Sunday evening, they said.

In December Zhukov, 22, was given a three-year suspended jail term for “inciting extremism”.

A police statement quoted by Interfax news agency said Zhukov had told investigators that “two unidentified men had attacked him on Rashchupkin Street and injured him”.

Zhukov is now also a political commentator on Russian radio. He was arrested last August during protests against the exclusion of independent and opposition candidates from Moscow council elections.

Earlier on Sunday, Zhukov said on his YouTube channel that he had been rejected for a master’s course on cinema at Moscow’s…