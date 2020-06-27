Yeezy signs a long-term deal with the Gap

Gap introduced Friday that it’s going to companion with Yeezy, West’s style model, for a new clothes line that will probably be launched in the first half of 2021. The Yeezy Gap line will embrace “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points.” The monetary phrases of the deal weren’t revealed.

the 12 months “challenging.” The firm has seen vital government turnover together with three CEOs in six years. The Yeezy deal may give Gap a much-needed financia l and artistic enhance. Gap has been struggling: Sales for the fiscal 2019 12 months that resulted in February fell 1% to $16.four billion, and Gap’s then-interim-CEO referred to asthe 12 months “challenging.” The firm has seen vital government turnover together with threeCEOs in six years.

Coronavirus hasn’t helped. Sales plummeted 43% in Gap’s fiscal first quarter that ended May 2. About 90% of the firm’s 3,900 international shops, which embrace Old Navy and Banana Republic manufacturers, had been quickly closed beginning March 19.