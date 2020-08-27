YEEYO 12.7QT Air Fryer Oven With LED Digital Display,Toaster Oven,10 in 1 Functions Presets,Air frying,Rotsserie,Dehydrator,Broils,Bakes,Reheat,1500Watt,Black



【10 PROGRAMMED PRSETS AND 7 ACCESSORIES KITS】It is a all-in-one Multi-Cooker that replaces a toaster and convection oven, deep fryer, rotisserie oven, dehydrator oven & microwave. Pre-set cooking options vary from meat to baked goods and much more, viewable on the LED touchscreen display.7 accessories include wire racks,air fryer basket,rotisserie spit,fetch tool,oil tray,skewers racks,Heater insulation rack.

【SAFE VERSATILE APPLIANCE】The door have two layers of material to prevent bursting.ETL-listed for safety,with FDA-grade material that avoid the bad smell.The Air Fryer Multifunction is designed to cook a wide variety of your favorite foods. We have Manual will help you get great cooking ways and there are informations for proper time/temperature settings and proper food quantities in it.

【FIT SIZED & SPACE SAVER】12Liter max capacity allows you to prepare family-sized quantities as well as saving the space.3 rack levels allow you to prepare family-sized quantities and you can cook different foods at once like meat and vegetables and other meals!

【EFFICIENCY】It features high performance Rapid Air Technology that makes food crispy and evenly cooked every time without unwanted fats and oils. 1500 watt stainless steel heating element and 360°air rotation ensures efficient heat up and uniform texture. Express Heat System cooks food up to 30% faster than an oven.

【EASY TO USE】10 in 1 programmed cooking settings with LED touch screen enables healthier recipes. Manual time and temperature controls of up to 60 minutes and 400°F. Interior lighting allows you to easily watch your food as it cooks. Removable drip tray and dishwasher safe parts make cleaning a breeze.