Marmite can only just produce small jars because of the coronavirus pandemic, a company tweet has suggested.

The spread, made out of yeast extract, is now only being stated in a 250g size jar as a result of brewers’ yeast being harder to get hold of, an email sent on the company’s official account said on Wednesday.

When asked by an individual why larger 400g squeezy jars were hard to have hold of at the moment, the firm replied: “Due to brewers yeast being in short supply (one of the primary ingredients in Marmite) Supplies of Marmite have been affected.

“As a temporary measure we have stopped production of all sizes apart from our 250g size jar which is available in most major retailers.”

Brewers slowed and stalled production when pubs were forced to shut in an attempt to slow the Covid-19 pandemic.

The twitter thread separate lovers and haters of Marmite: “You hate to see it. Or love to see it,” wrote one. “Some good news at last,” wrote another. Another tweeted that was “Marmageddon”.

Beer has not been the one thing that has been an issue.

Supermarket shoppers left shelves of flour, pasta and other household staples such as for instance toilet roll bare in the spring as families stocked up at the start of lockdown.