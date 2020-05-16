Yeadon Man Creates Dance Video For Wife To Celebrate 33 Years Of Marriage After Being Separated Due To Pandemic – CBS Philly

YEADON, Pa. (CBS) – A Yeadon man’s anniversary dance video for his spouse has gone viral. Bill Mellix wasn’t about to let the pandemic preserve him from dancing along with his spouse of 33 fantastic years.

“Because it’s our anniversary, we’re going to dance on our anniversary through Facetime,” Mellix stated. “You know what we like to do on our anniversary, we like to bop.”

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

He was dressed to the 9’s and with a soulful track within the background, Bill Mellix placed on his easy strikes for his spouse, imagining she had his hand.

His spouse Judy is recovering from a coronary heart assault. After the pandemic started he couldn’t go to her anymore, so then their anniversary got here round and he wished to do one thing to make her smile.

“The anniversary was on April the 25th, and that week, I’m feeling sorry for myself because Judy and I can’t be together on our anniversary, ” Mellix stated. “And I said ‘come on, Bill. Stop feeling sorry for yourself. Do something good for her.’”

And he did.

Mellix Facetimed the second of this particular dance with Judy and uploaded the video to Facebook for his children to see.

“We like to dance. We like to bop old school. So, I said I’m going get dressed up and we did Facetime. The file was too big for me to send to my kids, I got five kids, so I said, ‘Let me just put it on Facebook,’” Mellix stated. “They’re all on Facebook and it just went off.”

The video has been seen and shared tens of 1000’s of instances. It caught the attention of Grammy-award winner John Legend, who sang Bill and his spouse a brand new track to sluggish dance to.

Mellix additionally wished to thank everybody on the hospital for the care offered to his spouse. He says Judy is getting higher every day, a lot in order that she’s been moved to rehab now and he expects her dwelling in about two weeks.

That’s nice information as a result of John Legend desires them each at his subsequent present in Philly.

Watch the total video to listen to extra from Mellix.

CBS3’s Ukee Washington contributed to this report.