YCCSKY Xbox One Power Supply,Xbox One Power Brick Output 12V-17.9A AC Adapter Replacement Charger Brick with Cable for Xbox One

Optimization And Upgrade – We have made great improvements on power supply brick, no loud noise now. Durable Xbox one power supply brick that doesn’t emit the loud noise common with many other similar products.

VITAL DATA INFO – INPUT: AC 100-240V ~ 4.91A 47-63Hz, OUTPUT: DC 220W 12V–17.9A, 5Vsb–1A. You may use it worldwide.

Easy Use – It’s very easy to use the Xbox One power supply cord, when plug it in, the orange LED shows the adapter on stand by mode while the green LED shows that the adapter is ON.

Usage Tips – This Power Brick is specifically designed for Xbox One Console, but not Xbox One S or Xbox One X.If the Xbox One power brick supply is still on while the console is off, you’d better turn it on energy saving mode instead of instant-on. To increase the lifespan of the accessory, unplug your Power Supply cord from the outlet whenever it’s not in use.