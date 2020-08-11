YCCSKY Xbox One Power Supply Brick [Global Version] Xbox Power Supply Brick Cord Low Noise 100V-240V AC Adapter Power Supply Charger Replacement for Xbox One

Product Description

Low Noise Version

24-hour Online Customer

Kindly be noted that all we are stand behind on YCCSKY products.

Usage tips:If the Power supply is still on while the console is off, you must remove the instant-on power mode and instead activate energy saving mode.

About YCCSKY AC Adapter

Global Adapter, INPUT: AC 100V – 240V

Automatic Transformer Technology Design

Can be used in any country in the world

Compatible With Xbox One Only

Upgrade fan: Noise Reduction Design & Less Noise Almost Quiet.

Cool System: Adopt chamber structure,3500rpm, extremely fast cooling.

Even you play Call of Duty or Assassin’s Creed, this power adapter also can support it.

LED Lights Indicator:orange LED shows the adapter on standby mode, while the green LED shows that the adapter is ON.

Package Content: 1* Power Supply for Xbox One 1* Power Cable

YCCSKY is a professional manufacturer and manufacturer of AC adapters. It is trustworthy, please rest assured to buy!

With LED Indicator Light

YCCSKY After-sales Service

Compatibility

Xbox One Console

Xbox One / One S/ Xbox X/ Xbox Elite Controller

Xbox 360 Slim Console

Xbox One / One S/ Xbox X/ Xbox Elite Controller

Xbox One / One S/ Xbox X/ Xbox Elite Controller

Xbox One Slim/ X/ Windows 8/8.1/10 PC

Fully Charged Time

Plug & Play

2.5H

Plug & Play

2.5H

2.5H

Plug & Play

☑[ORIGINAL XBOX ONE POWER SUPPLY REPLACEMENT] Better than the official Xbox One power supply. Cooling fan and the internal structure of the power brick have been significantly improved based on the original version
☑[NO NOISE DISTURBANCE] Multiple improved cooling systems ensure that you are not interrupted during the game. Heat dissipation effect to achieve the best longer ac adapter power supply service life
☑[GLOBAL VERSION XBOX POWER SUPPLY BRICK VITAL DATA INFO.] INPUT: AC 100-240V ~ 4.91A 47-63Hz, OUTPUT: DC 220W 12V–17.9A, 5Vsb–1A. Automatic voltage design allows you to use the xbox power supply in any country in the world
☑[HIGH QUALITY & SAFETY] Made of high quality anti-burning ABS material. The built-in smart chip is constantly monitoring to prevent over-heating, over-current, over-voltage and short-circuit, safe to use
☑[SUPPORT & REASSURANCE] Buy with confidence and 24-hours online service. Please feel free to contact with us for any questions

