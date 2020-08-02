YCCSKY Xbox 360 Wireless Controller, 2.4GHZ Xbox Game Controller Wireless Remote 360 Controller Gamepad Joystick for Microsoft Xbox 360 Slim and PC with Windows 7/8/10 (NOT for Xbox ONE), White



Why You Sould Choose YCCSKY Xbox 360 Wireless Controller?



1, COMPATIBLE WITH MULTI-PLATFORMS

Our Xbox 360 Wireless Controller compatible with Xbox 360, Xbox 360 Slim and PC Windows 7/ 8/ 10 system;

2, ERGONOMICS DESIGN

The professional design of the joysticks is based on the Ergonomics, and designed for the most comfortable thumb position. All buttons are easy to press and respond quickly. Ensuring your fluency optimal feeling when gaming;

3, IMPROVED DESIGN REMOTE FOR XBOX 360

Integrated 2.4GHz high-performance wireless technology enables you control the action from up to 30 feet away, means you have more room to move, no longer limited by the distance of wired gamepads;

4, HIGH SENSITIVITY

The new chip increases sensitivity by 80%. Perfectly compatible with all new games, your motion signal will be received with zero offset, providing accurate and sensitive game speed;

5, DUAL ACTION FEEDBACK

The trigger action motor adopted the latest comfortable design, the fingers touches it feedback accurately, making the weapon, impact and action experience more realistic, and creating a real game experience;

With LED Light Indicator

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

With Dual-Vibration

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Compatibility

Xbox 360/ Xbox 360 Slim/ PC Win 7/8/10 system

Xbox 360/ Xbox 360 Slim/ PC Win 7/8/10 system

Xbox 360/ Xbox 360 Slim/ PS3/ PC Win 7/8/10 system

Xbox One/ Xbox One X/ Xbox One S console/ PC Win 7/8/10 system

Nintendo Switch/Switch Pro/ PS3/ PC/ Android system

