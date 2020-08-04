Yazidi survivors see ‘only empty promises’ in aftermath of massacre – Middle East Monitor

Nesreen Rasho had actually used to participate in college in northern Iraq when Daesh militants abducted her and offered her into slavery in their 2014 attack on her Yazidi homeland.

Rasho was released by ransom after 7 months in captivity however she has yet to reconstruct her life– one of about 200,000 Yazidis too scared, 6 years on, to go back to towns destroyed by the Daesh attack, explained by the United Nations as a genocide.

“For six years, we’ve been asking for help but no one is coming to help us. Unfortunately, there are only empty promises and false hopes,” stated 25- year-old Rasho, who lives in the Mam Rashan camp in northern Iraq.

As Yazidi survivors, we feel we’re alone, everybody has actually forgotten us. We can live like everyone else,

she informed the Thomson Reuters Foundation through an interpreter.

The approximated 400,000- strong Yazidi neighborhood in Iraq is a Kurdish minority whose faith integrates aspects of Christianity, Zoroastrianism, and Islam.

Daesh, which considers them devil-worshippers, eliminated and abducted thousands of Yazidis in its attack on their Mount Sinjar heartland. It held sway over substantial locations of Iraq and Syria up until 2017 when it was eliminated by US-led union forces.

