Yaser Abdel Said: Suspect on FBI most-wanted list arrested



Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was desired by the FBI in connection with the killings of his children for 12 years





A taxi driver desired on suspicion of killing his teen children has actually been arrested after 12 years on the run.

A warrant for Yaser Abdel Said’s arrest was released the day after the 2008 shootings of his children, Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18.

The Egyptian- born suspect was put on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives in 2014.

Almost 7 years on, Mr Said has actually been apprehended in Justin, Texas, with 2 family members arrested along with.

Mr Said, who is now 63, will quickly be moved to Dallas County, the FBI’s Dallas branch stated in a statement released on Wednesday.

“The FBI-led Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force has worked tirelessly to find Yaser Abdel Said,” stated FBI Dallas unique representative Matthew DeSarno. “These experienced investigators never gave up on their quest to find him and pledged to never forget the young victims in this case.”

The FBI likewise revealed on Wednesday …