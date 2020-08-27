Yaser Abdel Said, one of the FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives, has been taken into custody

Said was put on the list in December 2014 for the 2008 murder of his children Amina andSarah Said, who is presently in federal custody, will be moved to Dallas County quickly, according to the release.

CNN formerly reported, on New Year’s Day 2008, Said took his 2 children, 18-year-old Amina and 17-year-old Sarah, for a flight in his taxi. Hours later on, the women’ lifeless bodies were discovered, with several gunshots injuries, in Said’s deserted taxi. Before she passed away, Sarah made a short, desperate call for assistance. By the time the cops situated the taxi, the siblings were dead, and Said had actually vanished, together with his pistol and all of his cost savings.