Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, who in 2014 He left the country after the Maidan events, appealing to the incumbent President Vladimir Zelensky.

“I understand very well that you have many” advisers “, but you personally have a responsibility to stop the bloodshed at all costs and reach a peace agreement. “This is what is expected of you in Ukraine, in the Donbas and in Russia,” reads the message published by RIA Novosti.

Yanukovych noted that both the people of Ukraine and Ki’s colleagues in the West will thank him for such a step.

“Like the president, I want to be a little fatherly to Vladimir Zelensky. Vladimir Alexandrovich, you dream of becoming a real hero. But heroism is not demonstrative, it is not until the last Ukrainian fight. “It is a sacrifice, a victory over one’s own pride and ambitions for the preservation of human life,” said Yanukovych.

He noted that he is saddened by what is happening in his homeland now, and deeply sympathizes with the suffering of his compatriots. At the same time, Yanukovych stressed that “any tragedy has a moment when it can be stopped.”

“From your first day, you promised to end the war in Ukraine, and that is why the whole of Ukraine supported you. “You could have become president of peace, but unfortunately that did not happen,” said Yanukovych.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN