Franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is officially a holdout, since the only player absent from Jacksonville Jaguars training camp.

Head coach Doug Marrone confirmed the absence on Thursday, telling reporters he hasn’t spoken with Ngakoue recently and adding that general manager Dave Caldwell might have more details on any talks with Ngakoue.

The 25-year-old pass rusher, who has verbal with his demands for a trade, may be the only NFL player who was simply franchise-tagged this offseason yet to sign his tender.

Because he has maybe not signed, he’s not under contract with the Jaguars and has no obligation to report to camp, and the team can not fine him for his absence.

Ngakoue’s tender is worth $17.8m in 2020. He can make that full amount as long as that he reports to the team before Week One.

Marrone insisted he’s maybe not worried about Ngakoue being in form for the summer season, saying: “He’s a player that’s always ready, always taking care of himself.”

Multiple outlets reported early in the day this month that a few teams had shown curiosity about trading for Ngakoue, but that the Jaguars were resisting offers.

The deadline to sign franchise-tagged players to long-term contracts passed on July 15, meaning Jacksonville – or any team that may acquire him – can not give Ngakoue a new deal until after the season, when however be approaching free agency.

Marrone said the Jaguars are “prepared for every different scenario that can possibly occur” regarding Ngakoue.

The team drafted a pass rusher, LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson, in the initial round of the draft for the 2nd consecutive year after nabbing Josh Allen in 2019.

Ngakoue, a third-round pick in 2016, had eight sacks, 15 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles in 15 games last season.

Through 63 career games, he’s got 37.5 sacks, 85 QB hits, 42 tackles for loss and 14 forced fumbles.

