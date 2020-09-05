Yankees Reinstate Gleyber Torres – MLB Trade Rumors

The New York Yankees have actually restored star shortstop Gleyber Torres from the hurt list, per a group release.

Torres struck the hurt list on August 24th with a left hamstring pressure. The relocation was retroactive to August 21st. It had actually been a sluggish start on the year for Torres, who was striking simply.231/.341/.295 when he went on the hurt list. The 23- year- old Torres was an All-Star his very first 2 seasons in the league while publishing a combined triple slash of.275/.338/.511 with 62 crowning achievement in 267 video games.

Tyler Wade has actually actioned in at shortstop while Torres has actually been out. The 25- year- old hasn’t done much at the plate, slashing.170/.250/.264 throughout 60 plate looks. Wade is a great energy piece for New York, however he has no place near the benefit of Torres, who will aim to restore his power stroke upon going back to the field.

In a matching lineup relocation, right- hander Albert Abreu was optioned to the group’s alternate training website. The 24- year- old Abreu made 2 looks, giving up 3 made encounter 1 1/3 innings. Abreu is the Yankees’ 13th- ranked possibility per Baseball America.