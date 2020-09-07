Yankees Re-Sign Luis Avilan To Minor League Deal

The Yankees have reached an agreement on a new minor-league contract with LHP Luis Avilan, according to Kristie Ackert of the NY Daily News.

Avilan, who signed with New York on a minor-league deal last winter, was released from the Yankees organization in late August amidst a bit of a roster crunch due to the injury bug repeatedly striking in New York. At the time, though, it was expected that the Yankees would make an effort to bring Avilan back in some fashion.

Prior to his release, Avilan hit the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his left shoulder. Outside of a dud (two runs and three hits in just one-third of an inning) in his last appearance before going on the IL—which may be connected to his shoulder issue—Avilan has really been quite solid for the Yankees this year. All told, he has managed a 4.32 ERA in 8 1/3 innings in pinstripes, while striking out more than a batter per inning, on average.