Yankees Place Gio Urshela, Jonathan Loaisiga On Injured List

The Yankees revealed Friday that 3rd baseman Gio Urshela and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga have actually been put on the 10-day injured list. Urshela is handling a bone spur in his ideal elbow, while Loasigia has “a medical condition that prevents him from playing and necessitates placement on the injured list,” per the group’s release. Manager Aaron Boone informs press reporters (Twitter link through The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler) that Loaisiga’s condition is not Covid -19 associated. Infielder/ outfielder Miguel Andujar and righty Miguel Yajure are up from the group’s alternate website.

Urshela, 28, has actually continued in 2015’s breakout displaying in 2020, going out to an extremely strong.272/.358/.515 start at the plate and whacking 6 homers in his very first 120 plate looks. He heads to the injured list, along with shortstop Gleyber Torres, less than a week after DJ LeMahieu returned from the injured list. The Yankees are likewise without crucial sluggers Aaron Judge (stretched calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (stretched hamstring).

There’s no more info on Loaisiga at this moment. It’s a rather threatening upgrade on the 25-year-old righty, who has actually pitched rather well in 17 frames with the Yankees in 2020. Loaisiga has a 20-to-4 K/BB ratio and a 3.18 PERIOD because brief time, and he’s likewise caused grounders at a.