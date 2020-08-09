Yankees Place Giancarlo Stanton On 10-Day Injured List

The Yankees have actually positioned Giancarlo Stanton on their 10- day injured list due to a left hamstring stress, the group revealed. Thairo Estrada has actually been remembered to take Stanton’s put on the active lineup.

Stanton was eliminated from last night’s 5-3 loss to the Rays, as supervisor Aaron Boone informed press reporters (consisting of MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch) that the slugger suffered the injury while running the bases in the 4th inning. Stanton was had the ability to stay on the field and even advance to both 3rd and house later on in the inning to score a run, though Mike Ford changed Stanton throughout the next DH at-bat in the 6th inning.

Yet another journey to the IL is threatening news for Stanton and Yankees fans in the wake of the slugger’s oft-injured status over the last 2 seasons, and a number of leg-related problems (knee, quad, calf) were amongst Stanton’s long list of conditions. Stanton was restricted to just 18 video games in 2019 and he would have missed out on time at the start of a normally-scheduled 2020 season had the league not been closed down.

Though the very first 14 video games of the season, Stanton appeared to be in prime type, striking.293/.453/.585 with 3 homers over his very first 54 plate looks. Albeit in a little sample size, this efficiency continues to show that Stanton is among the sport’s most impactful bats …