Yankees Place DJ LeMahieu On 10-Day IL

3:05 pm: LeMahieu will get a consultation on his hand tomorrow, reports Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, who includes that LeMahieu will check out the very same expert who treated him for a comparable injury in 2018. As of now, there’s no schedule for LeMahieu’s return, though the Yankees are positive that the sprain will not need surgical treatment.

11:34 am: The Yankees revealed they have actually put DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day hurt list with a left thumb sprain. Miguel Andújar has actually been remembered from the alternate training website to change him on the active lineup.

LeMahieu was eliminated from last night’s video game versus theRed Sox While x-rays returned unfavorable, supervisor Aaron Boone acknowledged then an IL stint was a possibility. That’s seemingly happened. LeMahieu has actually been a huge part of the Yankees’ AL East leading 14-6 start. He’s striking.411/.456/.534 (177 wRC+) over 79 plate looks, more than doubling down on his breakout 2019 season, in which he struck.327/.375/.518 en path to a 4th-place surface in AL MVP balloting.

The Yankees didn’t reveal a schedule for his prospective return, however the hope is today’s relocation is simply out of an abundance of care. After all, New York beings in prime postseason position currently and definitely desires LeMahieu at complete strength for the stretch run. An approaching totally free …