Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is hit in the head by a line drive from Giancarlo Stanton 

The New York Yankees first official summer camp workout was hit with horror Saturday as pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was slammed in the head by a line drive off the bat of slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

The frightening scene happened just minutes into live batting practice and caused right-hander Tanaka, 31, to collapse on the ground for around five full minutes before that he was able to sit up.

Tanaka’s hat flew off and that he immediately collapsed to the ground, cradling his head at Yankee Stadium.

Trainers quickly ran to Tanaka and appeared to always check his vision, as Stanton also fell to the ground and held his head in fear.

The horrifying moment that pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was smashed in the head

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka lies on the field after being hit by a ball off the bat of Yankees Giancarlo Stanton throughout a baseball a work out at Yankee Stadium on Saturday

They did actually treat the right side of his head before Tanaka was helped to his feet and walked off the field with help.

Stanton, who had his jaw broken by a high fastball in 2014, bent at home plate and watched motionlessly.

New York star Aaron Judge over and over waved behind home plate and asked a video journalist to prevent taking pictures.

Yankees players, some still stretching at the start of the club’s first official practice since Major League Baseball set a truncated 60-game schedule last month, stood or knelt silently.

Tanaka was tended to by team medical personnel after being slammed in the head by a line drive off the bat of slugger Giancarlo Stanton throughout live batting practice

Giancarlo Stanton reacts after his at bat hit Masahiro Tanaka throughout Saturday’s workout

Stanton was the third batter Tanaka faced to start the session, with no protective screen was in place.

The music that was playing over the sound system was turned off and a screen was put in front of the mound.

Pitcher Jordan Montgomery began warming up and started to throw to hitters about five full minutes after Tanaka walked off.

Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames put a screen in front of the mound before left-hander Montgomery starting facing hitters again.

Tanaka was 11-9 with a 4.45 ERA last season. The Japanese star is 75-43 in six years with the Yankees.

There was no update on any injuries he may have obtained.

Video of the accident shows Tanaka cradling his head as Stanton also drops to the ground

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivering a pitch prior to that he was hit

Trainers quickly ran to Tanaka and checked his vision before he walked from the field

Tanaka is helped off the field by team medical personnel. There is no update on any injuries

The incident marred the Yankees’ first official work out since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sport in March.

MLB teams restarted ‘spring’ training on Friday in anticipation of the league’s 60-game season scheduled to begin with later this month, while several members of the Boston Red Sox have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, and Atlanta Braves were among the other teams that came ultimately back to the field on Friday.

Of course, due to the ongoing pandemic affecting the majority of aspects of American life, some adjustments are increasingly being made. Several players were seen wearing masks, while nearly all staffers had their face and hands covered as they disinfected the equipment.

New York Mets team personnel clean baseballs after a work out at Citi Field