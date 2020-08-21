Yankees, Phillies Swap David Hale For Addison Russ

12:30 pm: The Yankees are sending out right-hander David Hale to the Phillies, per Ken Rosenthal and Matt Gelb of The Athletic (Twitter link). Hale was designated for project previously today however has actually regularly published strong numbers in the bullpen for the Yanks.

In 54 1/3 frames using Yankee pinstripes, Hale owns a 2.98 PERIOD and 3.54 FIP with averages of 6.0 strikeouts, 1.8 strolls and 0.7 crowning achievement permitted per 9 innings pitched. The righty creates grounders at an above-average rate and has actually shown plenty efficient in pitching multi-inning stints, so he needs to supply an increase to a Phillies bullpen that has by far been the worst in baseball this season.

12:26 pm: The Phillies have actually traded minors right-hander Addison Russ to the Yankees, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports (via Twitter). The 25-year-old will head to the Yankees’ alternate training website in the meantime. The Phillies’ return isn’t yet clear.

A 19th-round choice of the Phillies back in 2017, Russ invested the 2019 season in Double- A, where he pitched to a 2.54 PERIOD with 12.9 K/9, 3.2 BB/9, 0.79 HR/9 and a 44.9 percent ground-ball rate in 56 2/3 innings of work. He wasn’t thought about to be amongst the Phillies’ leading tier of potential customers in spite of those strong numbers, nevertheless. Baseball America ranked him 24th in the system, while MLB.com left out …