Yankees Option Miguel Andujar – MLB Trade Rumors

The Yankees have actually optioned infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar to their alternate training website, per a club statement. Fellow infielder Thairo Estrada and righty Nick Nelson were sent out down with him.

It’s a little a surprise to see Andujar dropped, however he had actually had a hard time in restricted chances so far. The 25- year- old has actually reached base simply one time in 14 plate looks.

Andujar kipped down a high- powered novice season in 2018, however was knocked out early in 2015 due to a shoulder injury. He went into the existing project at complete health, however was bypassed in the meantime by Gio Urshela, who has so far kept a stunning 2019 breakout.

The depth on hand left the Yanks searching for methods to get Andujar into the lineup. But there aren’t a lot more chances in an outfield that is completely filled with healthy, efficient players at the minute. And Andujar isn’t precisely a natural out in left field.

Just about any other club would’ve had a a lot longer leash. But the Yanks have a bunch of options. Perhaps it’s finest for all included if Andujar gets some more time re- polishing his swing in camp.

It’s definitely reasonable to question what the future holds for Andujar in NewYork Given the limitations on trades this year, he might be a fascinating chip to hang. If he’s unable to re- take an active …