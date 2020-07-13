Yankees’ Clint Frazier vows to wear mask during at-bats

YANKEES’ JUDGE OUT 2ND STRAIGHT DAY WITH STIFF NECK

“I’m just trying to show that it’s easy to do and it’s the right thing to do,” Frazier stated. “If it helps a little bit, it’s not hard to do, so I’m going to try to do it as much as I can. Hopefully, someone sees it and maybe they do it, too.”

Three Yankees gamers– Aroldis Chapman, Luis Cessa and D.J. LeMahieu– have actually evaluated favorable for coronavirus. Players are needed to wear masks in the clubhouse however have the choice of eliminating it during video games. Frazier has actually been the only batter to keep the mask on during practice video games.

“You understand, there are 2 individuals in the [batter’s] box with me and they are close in distance,” he stated. “I’m obviously here because I want to play, but we do have stuff that’s going on around us. There’s a lot of people that have had this impact them in a way, and there are people in our organization that I’m trying to be respectful towards. I want to make sure that I’m not the reason why it spreads to anybody.”

Frazier hit.267 with a.806 OPS and 12 crowning achievement in 69 video games for the Yankees last season.