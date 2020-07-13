SF GIANTS’ BUSTER POSEY RECEIVES SUPPORT FROM MANAGER GABE KAPLER AFTER OPTING OUT OF 2020 SEASON

Chapman, alongside D.J. LeMahieu and Luis Cessa, are the three Yankees players to have tested positive for the virus since camp began in the summertime.

The Yankees will square off against the Washington Nationals once the 2020 season is supposed to start on July 23, and there is a possibility that Chapman won’t maintain uniform. If the Yankees closer misses significant time, Zack Britton is anticipated to fill the void. As the closer for the Baltimore Orioles in 2016, Britton light emitting diode the American League with 47 saves and a 0.54 ERA.

Chapman, a six-time All-Star, finished with 37 saves and a 2.21 ERA in 57 innings last season and was named the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year. He also had 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings.