Yankees Announce Multiple Roster Moves

The Yankees have actually revealed 5 roster moves prior to today’s doubleheader with theRays Catcher Erik Kratz signs up with the active roster after signing a Major League agreement with the group, and Kratz will replace catcher Kyle Higashioka, who is headed to the 10- day hurt list (retroactive to August 6) due to an ideal oblique pressure. The Yankees likewise raised infielder Thairo Estrada from their alternate training school and called righty Albert Abreu as their additional 29 th male for the double-header. Right- hander Nick Tropeano has actually likewise been designated for task to produce roster area for Estrada.

More analysis to come …